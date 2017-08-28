Here’s the latest updates on tropical storm Harvey

• Harvey was originally a category 4 hurricane when it made landfall in Texas, but it quickly lost power and was downgraded to a tropical storm, the Guardian reports.
• Currently, 13 million people are under flood watches and warnings. These include cities ranging from Corpus Christi, Texas, to New Orleans, reports CNN.
• At least five people have died during the storm, reports the Weather Channel.
• Images of the flooding show the storm’s virtually unprecedented scale and destruction:
Perspective of Houston’s flooding. This is from Houston TransStar. The top is March of 2016. The bottom is this morning. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/w9RFvE7vLJ
— Joey Palacios (@Joeycules) August 27, 2017
This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/NJx58ZN8N8
— Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) August 27, 2017
This is flooded runway at Houston Hobby Airport #HurricaneHarvey https://t.co/VmiQBUa2Wo pic.twitter.com/fg8SpwXmpj
— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) August 27, 2017
The 3900 block of FM 762 (in front of 24 HR fitness) has just collapsed. There is a massive sinkhole in the roadway. AVOID THE AREA! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BJreUS1D9C
— Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 27, 2017
• In just two days, Houston received 25 inches of rain–that’s more than half the city’s annual rainfall. The U.S. National Weather Service said the “unprecedented rainfall” is producing “life-threatening flooding in S.E. Texas.”
#Harvey is producing unprecedented rainfall and life-threatening flooding in SE Texas. Key Messages as of 4am CDT: pic.twitter.com/TzYAm6rsSk
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2017
• Tropical storm Harvey will return to the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, where it is expected to collect more moisture before heading back inland to Galveston, Houston, Huntsville, and Shreveport.
• FEMA director Brock Long has said, “This disaster’s going to be a landmark event” and predicted that the agency’s involvement in the aftermath of Harvey will stretch for years.
• 3,000 national and state guard members have been activated in Texas.
• Human life isn’t the only life at risk:
Horse in college station at university and HWY 6 trapped in flood waters #Harvey pic.twitter.com/53IAx1KqD5
— andrew hazelwood ’19 (@HazelwoodAndrew) August 27, 2017
Dogs displaced by #Harvey are coming in at 60 per hour. #Houston pic.twitter.com/Brwmr3Gc1v
— Ranger° (@2Echo68Whiskey) August 28, 2017
• President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday to view the damage.
HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017