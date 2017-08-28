A team from Munich just won the Hyperloop Pod Competition

The competition sought the fastest pod that could go down a 1.25 kilometer (0.77 mile) track. The winning pod was built by the Warr team from the Technical University of Munich, with their pod hitting a top speed of over 200 mph, reports Engadget. Of course, now that a 200 mph pod has been built, Elon Musk says there’s no reason a pod can’t be made that goes 600 mph.