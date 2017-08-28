Uber has a new CEO: Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi

The ride sharer is set to announce Khosrowshahi is stepping into the spot left vacant by controversial ex-CEO Travis Kalanick, reports Bloomberg. Kalanick was forced out of the company earlier this year after a number of scandals tarnished his image. The 48-year-old Khosrowshahi is an Iranian-born American and former investment banker who led takeovers of Orbitz and HomeAway while with Expedia. Bloomberg also notes Khosrowshahi is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. Uber has not officially announced Khosrowshahi as CEO, saying the company would inform employees first.