advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This is what a Tesla looks like in a Hyperloop tunnel

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Elon Musk posted this photo showing a Model S in the L.A. tunnel his The Boring Company is digging. Right now the tunnel doesn’t perform any of the functions of a Hyperloop (it’s literally just a tunnel at the moment), but the image gives you a good idea of the scale of things once cars are actually inside. Looks pretty snug.

A Model S in The Boring Company tunnel being dug under Los Angeles (starting in Hawthorne)

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life