Beck’s Lyrics Videos Are On Another Level

Beck has a new music video. It’s not a music video, it’s a lyric video, the cheap version of a music video that artists increasingly upload to their YouTubes when releasing a new song: an animated lyric video is way better than a simple album cover for conveying that poetry, captivating those listeners, and racking up those views. But there is nothing cheap about Beck’s lyrics videos. No, no. They are very, deliciously, expensive.

That was directed by Jimmy Turrell with animation by Drew Tyndell and Rhiannon Tyndell, and comes from an album due in October called “Colors.”

Here’s another one from last year, with art direction by Braulio Amado and animation by Antonio Vincentini, called, fittingly, “Wow.”

In a quieter, folkier mood, here’s a lyric vid for Morning Phase, for which Beck robbed Beyoncé at the Grammy’s for Album of the Year.