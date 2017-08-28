Beck’s Lyrics Videos Are On Another Level

Beck has a new music video . It’s not a music video, it’s a lyric video, the cheap version of a music video that artists increasingly upload to their YouTubes when releasing a new song, often in the form of an elaborate PowerPoint presentation set to better music. When spreading a new single online, an animated lyric video is way better than a simple album cover for conveying that poetry, captivating those listeners, and racking up those views. But there is nothing cheap about Beck’s lyrics videos. No, no. They are very, deliciously, expensive.

That, to the retrospective party song “Dear Life” (can you hear echoes of “Where It’s At?” in the opening notes?) was directed by Jimmy Turrell with animation by Drew Tyndell and Rhiannon Tyndell, and comes from an album due in October called “Colors.”

Here’s another one from last year, with art direction by Braulio Amado and animation by Antonio Vincentini, called, fittingly, “Wow.”

In a quieter, folkier mood, here’s a lyric vid for “Country Down,” from Morning Phase, for which Beck arguably robbed Beyoncé at the Grammy’s for 2014 Album of the Year. (By the way, one of the prettiest lyric videos without lyrics is 2002’s “Round The Bend,” with art by Jeremy Blake.)

And “Heaven’s Ladder,” from his more experimental Song Reader, an often gorgeous 2014 album that he thankfully chose not to record:

