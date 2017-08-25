Solange’s Brand Of Black Girl Magic Hops The Pond For A New Work At Tate Modern

Solange’s masterpiece A Seat at the Table continues its evolution in exploring the intersection of being black and being a woman with a digital piece at London’s Tate Modern.

Earlier this year, students at Wake Forest University fashioned a syllabus from A Seat at the Table, and now Tate has asked Solange to bless its current exhibit Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power with her brand of black girl magic.

Solange’s piece Seventy States pulls inspiration from assemblage artist Betye Saar, using her Grammy winning track “Cranes in the Sky” as an anchor for her graphically structured poem and images.

Check out the online version of Seventy States here.KI