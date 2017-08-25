Alec Baldwin’s “Weekend Update” Sketch Does Not Bode Well For SNL’s Return

It’s been a long summer, in a way that seems temporally impossible. Next month will see the return of Saturday Night Live, with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay Z. If the vast expanse of time between the season finale back in late May and now has made our collective memory a little fuzzy on how the show handles Trumpian sketches, though, last night served as a not-incredibly-flattering reminder.

The episode started with a sketch that would’ve no doubt been the cold open on SNL proper. Alec Baldwin recreated Trump’s chilling rally in Phoenix Tuesday night, the source of much controversy throughout the week. Baldwin went through the major beats of the rally, in the manner of someone ticking off items on his to-do list. Just how funny viewers found it likely depended on how raw their anger remained days after the actual rally.

People mildly upset about it might have enjoyed moments such as Baldwin’s Trump pulling out a list of his prior remarks on Charlottesville and accidentally reciting the Access Hollywood tape transcript. But for anyone who saw in Trump’s Phoenix rally further support for white supremacists, an escalation of his attack on the media, and a threat of government shutdown if his unpopular border wall is not funded–those people required more reason to laugh than just a satirical play-by-play.

A lot of things happened over this long, grueling summer. Millions of Americans were inches away from losing healthcare, the president announced a ban on transgender military personnel, and the conversation on Russia first heated up to a boiling point and then suddenly seemed less important when the president offered unambiguous support for the “very fine people” marching with Nazis and KKK in Charlottesville. All of that doesn’t mean SNL shouldn’t make topical comedy. If anything, people need topical comedy more than ever. We’ve entered a new phase, though, and we need new strains of comedy to go along with it.

Being reactive to news by slavishly recreating it works sometimes, obviously. Melissa McCarthy’s take on Sean Spicer was thrilling because of the performance and because the writers came up with some brash, absurdist ideas for heightening the source material. (Using puppets as props, for example, and the mobile podium.) If there’s no clear way to innovate on the news at hand, perhaps it’s time to abandon the news and take what’s jarring about it in an unexpected direction.