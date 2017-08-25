The CIA is using a fake software update to spy on the NSA and FBI

It seems people in the intelligence community really trust no one at all–even their other intelligence gathering partners. Engadget reports that the CIA and other intelligence agencies have agreements to share biometric data about people, but it seems the CIA is also worried some agencies might be holding back. That’s why they use a tool called “ExpressLane,” which disguises itself as a minor software update to existing systems but actually hacks into the biometric records each intelligence agency holds and sends those records back to the CIA automatically. WikiLeaks revealed the tool in a set of documents they released this morning.