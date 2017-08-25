Samsung’s de facto leader has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for perjury, embezzlement, and bribery

Jay Y Lee has been found guilty by a court in South Korea on a string of corruption charges, reports the BBC. One of the charges said Lee bribed multiple foundations that were used to support former South Korean president Park Geun-hye political activities in return for government favors. Though Lee isn’t the technical head of Samsung, he has been overseeing many of the company’s activities since his father had a heart attack three years ago. Lee was sentenced to a five-year jail term instead of the twelve years the prosecution were seeking.MG