Samsung’s de facto leader has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for perjury, embezzlement, and bribery

Jay Y. Lee has been found guilty by a court in South Korea on a string of corruption charges, reports the BBC. One of the charges said Lee bribed multiple foundations that were used to support former South Korean president Park Geun-hye’s political activities in return for government favors. Though technically Lee isn’t the head of Samsung, he has been overseeing many of the company’s activities since his father had a heart attack three years ago. Lee was sentenced to a 5-year jail term instead of the 12 years the prosecution was seeking.