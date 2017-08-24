Apple TV will need more than 4K HDR to redeem itself

The next Apple TV is likely to have 4K HDR support, with Bloomberg reporting that Apple will announce the new hardware in September. Apple’s own leaked code has also hinted at a 4K Apple TV , and the company now supports the 4K-friendly HEVC format in iOS and MacOS, paving the way for tvOS to do the same.

But for non-videophiles and folks who don’t own 4K televisions, the bigger deal could be an update to the device’s TV app, which aggregates shows from various streaming sources into a single menu. The app only displays on-demand video currently, but Bloomberg claims that a new version will pull in live programs such as news and sports.

It’s been a tough year for Apple TV. The streaming box has been bleeding market share, according to Parks Associates, and even Apple has admitted that holiday sales declined year-over-year in 2016. At $150, the Apple TV is far more expensive than most other streaming devices, and that’s hard to justify without killer features. A simplified menu for streaming TV could give Apple a much-needed advantage, especially if it works with channel bundles like Sling TV and DirecTV Now.JN