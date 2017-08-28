Try These Resume Templates For Every Stage Of Your Career

You know you’re supposed to tailor your resume for every job you apply to. But while that’s true, there are a few changes you can make to your resume depending on your current career stage or the one you’re on the cusp of breaking into. Before making smaller adjustments to suit a given job description, these are a few tips worth considering to update your resume according to your career stage.

Entry-Level (New To The Workforce) Tip 1: Write an strong career objective. Some resume experts advise jobseekers to steer clear of objective statements, but it’s more likely to help than hurt you when you’re just starting out and might be short on professional experience. The key is to write a new one for each resume you send out. They’re meant to be directed at your target company; a general one can sound vague and meaningless, and shows the hiring manager you’re just sending out applications in bulk and hoping one sticks. A thought-out, personalized career objective makes you look like an applicant who’s serious about the opportunity to work there. Your career objective should be three sentences max: a self-introduction that highlights your strongest attributes

a sentence that highlights how your skills (and experience if you have any that’s relevant to the job) make you a great fit for the company Related: A Former Google Recruiter Reveals The Biggest Resume Mistakes Tip 2: Put your education section first–particularly if you’re straight out of school and don’t have much relevant work experience. It should also be more comprehensive than someone with significant professional experience, because you’re using academic prowess to market yourself. However, if you think your work experience is a stronger selling point than your educational background, list that first instead. It’s important to remember that an employer won’t necessarily read your entire resume– so do not save the best for last. Related: This Is The Part Of Your Resume That Recruiters Look At First Why it works: The first tip works because it shows a willingness to go the extra mile, something that many entry-level applicants won’t dare to do. And the second tip is great early training in a crucial lesson that many candidates don’t learn until later in their careers: resumes are malleable–there’s no set formula–so you need to construct them in a way that shows off your strongest qualities. Related: The Ultimate Checklist For Digitally Upgrading Your Resume

Associate-Level (3–5 Years) Tip 1: Use a “professional profile” to introduce yourself. Riffing on the objective statement, this short, introductory section is a bit more targeted and outcome-driven. It should include four sentences or bullet points highlighting the following: your most relevant experience

one significant career achievement Tip 2: Next, add an abbreviated education section, followed by a “core competencies” section. Your education is still worthy of note if you’re applying for an associate-level role, but it should be a surface description: your degree, university, year, and maybe a small highlight (Dean’s list, magna cum laude, etc.) right below it. But that’s it–don’t get fancy. Next, your “core competencies” should be a three-columned, bulleted section that lets employers quickly assess what you’re capable of. This section can stand out because of the formatting, so make sure it’s filled with great selling points. For instance, if you’re applying for an IT job, include “HTML” and “JavaScript.” Why it works: The professional profile is a solid option for an associate-level resume because it immediately highlights concrete, quantifiable data on what you’ve done so far in your career. That gives the hiring manager a better idea of what you’re bringing to the table before even scanning through your job experience at individual companies. And the reason the “core competencies” section works is because it makes you seem highly qualified, even though you may lack significant amounts of experience. It also makes your resume stand out because these key bullets are easy to remember, giving the hiring manager multiple positives to take with them into the interview stage. Mid-Career Tip 1: Add a summary of qualifications. You can’t go wrong with either a professional profile or a summary of qualifications to kick off your resume if you have adequate experience. However, the latter is great if you have a decorated career in a particular field. It’s a six-bulleted resume introduction that gives you a chance to quickly reveal the following: your authority in a certain area (experience and major skills in a field)

your communication skills (with customers/clients or within your own company/team) This is an effective tool because it quickly creates the image of a multifaceted candidate who can succeed in a variety of ways. It makes you appear dynamic, and quickly conveys a degree of competence that isn’t always discernible from a career objective. Plus, by mid-career you might be considering a larger career change, so putting the emphasis on your skills and expertise, rather than just the last role you held, is a smart way to appear adaptable.

