These Are The 4 Emotional-Intelligence Job Skills You’ll Need In The Future

All the data suggesting that coding is rapidly becoming an essential skill for any job–not just one in tech–only tells one side of the story.

The other side indicates that soft skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, attention to detail, and writing proficiency top the list of what hiring managers find missing from job seekers’ personal tool kits. But according to theWorld Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, one the job skills that will make a candidate competitive in the job market of the future is emotional intelligence. The WEF predicts it will be among the top ten in 2020.

How emotionally intelligent are you now? There are several ways to test it (including one that’s so accurate it’s creepy). The good news is that even if you’re a bit deficient on some traits, emotional intelligence can be improved. Here are some suggestions on boosting your EQ right away.

Improve Your Listening Skills

Most people are by nature bad listeners. People spend 60% of their conversations talking about themselves, according to the Harvard University Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab. And when others are talking, we’re busy trying to craft a response so that we’re not really listening.

Learning to be a better listener is a matter of doing a few simple things. One is simply to take a pause after the person is done speaking and then think of a response. Another is to paraphrase what you think you heard to make sure you are really paying attention.

Read more: Six Habits Of Good Listeners

Manage Stress More Effectively

It’s tough not to blow your stack when annoying coworkers or a demanding boss are getting on your last nerve. But emotionally intelligent people understand that it’s important to de-escalate anxiety whenever possible.