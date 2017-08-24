Getting retweeted by POTUS may cost you money (depending on your Twitter history)

Please join me for a very short play in four acts.

ACT I: Deliverance This morning, the president retweeted a self-described “YouTube Actor and Political Junkie” named Jerry Travone, who had shared a tweet likening Trump succeeding Obama to the solar eclipse. For the proud Trump supporter, this had to be a unique thrill. pic.twitter.com/6XJxEg1gSs — Jerry Travone ???? (@JerryTravone) August 24, 2017 ACT II: Discovery It didn’t take long, however, for journalists to uncover some unsavory tweets from Mr. Travone’s recent past. Say it isn’t so, Jerry! The man Trump RTd this morning tweeted this four days ago. This is why elected officials don't retweet random people https://t.co/kfbXt5xkrM pic.twitter.com/wAjTgchHX1 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 24, 2017

ACT III: Disturbance As Mr. Travone’s follower count continued to increase, and he scrambled to delete his offending tweet, something mysterious happened to his online T-shirt store. So I had my account hacked and messed with my @ProWrestlerTees link . — Jerry Travone ???? (@JerryTravone) August 24, 2017 ACT IV: Denouement Travone’s only problem is that screenshots are almost terrifyingly easy to disseminate and the internet rarely misses a chance for a public shaming. It wasn't hacked. We did that purposely since you hate Jews. — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) August 24, 2017