Getting retweeted by POTUS may cost you money (depending on your Twitter history)

Please join me for a very short play in four acts.
ACT I: Deliverance
This morning, the president retweeted a self-described “YouTube Actor and Political Junkie” named Jerry Travone, who had shared a tweet likening Trump succeeding Obama to the solar eclipse. For the proud Trump supporter, this had to be a unique thrill.
— Jerry Razor Travone (@JerryTravone) August 24, 2017
ACT II: Discovery
It didn’t take long, however, for journalists to uncover some unsavory tweets from Mr. Travone’s recent past. Say it isn’t so, Jerry!
The man Trump RTd this morning tweeted this four days ago. This is why elected officials don't retweet random people https://t.co/kfbXt5xkrM pic.twitter.com/wAjTgchHX1
— Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 24, 2017
ACT III: Disturbance
As Mr. Travone’s follower count continued to increase, and he scrambled to delete his offending tweet, something mysterious happened to his online T-shirt store.
So I had my account hacked and messed with my @ProWrestlerTees link .
— Jerry Razor Travone (@JerryTravone) August 24, 2017
ACT IV: Denouement
Travone’s only problem is that screenshots are almost terrifyingly easy to disseminate and the internet rarely misses a chance for a public shaming.
It wasn't hacked. We did that purposely since you hate Jews.
— OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) August 24, 2017
The lesson is that if you’re going to tweet a dank meme at the president, be prepared for him to retweet it and expose your account’s history to the rest of the world. Trump may be able to dodge consequences for anything he says–so far, at least–but there’s no guarantee you can.
