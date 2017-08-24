Getting retweeted by POTUS may cost you money (depending on your Twitter history)

Please join me for a very short play in four acts.

ACT I: Deliverance

This morning, the president retweeted a self-described “YouTube Actor and Political Junkie” named Jerry Travone, who had shared a tweet likening Trump succeeding Obama to the solar eclipse. For the proud Trump supporter, this had to be a unique thrill.

ACT II: Discovery

It didn’t take long, however, for journalists to uncover some unsavory tweets from Mr. Travone’s recent past. Say it isn’t so, Jerry!