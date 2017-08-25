These Are The Only Circumstances When You Should Leave A Job Out Of Your Resume

“I left a job on bad terms, and am worried about being asked about it during the interview. Is it okay to leave it off the resume?”

First things first: You are under zero obligation to list every position you’ve ever held. The resume is a marketing document, not a legal one. Its purpose is to make you look like an absolute rock star, and if omitting a role helps accomplish that, you should certainly consider it. But there’s an important caveat. Your credibility as a candidate is all-important. And if your choice undercuts that credibility, you are now dealing with a far larger problem than a job that simply didn’t end well–because a hiring manager that doesn’t trust you will never tap you for the role. Related: The One Word You Really Need To Add To Your Resume Here are my recommendations on how to handle the most common situations: Do leave a job off if:

1. It Won’t Cause A Large Gap In Your Work History If the job lasted six months or less, then you should be able to easily remove it from the resume without negative repercussions. Be sure to convert all of the dates listed for jobs to year only (ex. 2012-2014). This is a simple and highly effective way to cover up short-term gaps like this. 2. It Makes You Come Across As A Job Hopper Personally, I love coming across people with diverse backgrounds–they usually have the best stories to tell! Having said that, totally random positions that don’t in any way support your current aspirations can make employers question your level of commitment. In these types of situations, it’s best to leave it off. 3. It’s In the Distant Past Employers place the most emphasis on the last five to 10 years of your work history. If the job in question falls outside of that period, don’t give deleting it a second thought. Related: How To Embrace The Most Embarrassing Parts Of Your Resume 4. The Company Has A Toxic Reputation Let’s say a previous employer makes headlines for all the wrong reasons: cheating investors, running afoul of the government, a high-profile bankruptcy. Assuming your stint there was a short one, I would seriously consider leaving this role off. Why? Brand association. Like it or not, we all have a strong tendency to transfer our perception of a company onto the shoulders of the person who worked there. If that perception has become a burden, cast it off. Don’t leave a job off if:

