Narwhals are helping NASA study climate change because they are just that awesome

Narwhals are not just unicorn-tusked marvels frolicking in the ocean waves and inspiring some of the internet’s greatest hits. They are also NASA’s secret agents in studying climate change.

Narwhals are some of the few animals who are happy that the glaciers are melting, so scientists from NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland (also known by the not-at-all subtle acronym OMG) have conscripted them into their climate change studies. OMG is trying to figure out how quickly Greenland’s ice will disappear, and the feeding habits of narwhals are proving helpful. According to Bloomberg, “The whales tend to feed at the bottom of melting glaciers and can dive to depths of 1,800 meters, precisely the areas that OMG needs to survey.” In short, follow the narwhals, and they’ll show you the seasonal ebb and flow of glaciers, which could reveal how much ice is left.

Read more at Bloomberg while trying to get this song out of your head: