Fast Food Meets High Fashion With Julien Macdonald’s Luxury Burger Box For McDonald’s

Who: McDonald’s UK, Julien Macdonald

Why we care: On one hand, this could be the 867th sign of the apocalypse. But on the other, it’s a fun hi-lo collaboration that will at least get people talking. Who wouldn’t want to eat a burger out of a box that belongs in Donald Trump’s apartment?

“I drew inspiration from my fashion creations and iconic embellished red-carpet dresses. This was translated into a gold, baroque, crystal-encrusted box, which is the perfect packaging for the luxury McDonald’s collection,” Macdonald told WWD, presumably with a straight face.JB