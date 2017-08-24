- 08.24.17
- 11:49 am
- quick hit
Fast Food Meets High Fashion With Julien Macdonald’s Luxury Burger Box For McDonald’s
What: British fashion designer Julien Macdonald created a limited-edition burger box for the McDonald’s new signature collection gourmet burger range.
Who: McDonald’s UK, Julien Macdonald
Today, Couturier @JulienMacdonald will unveil his bespoke box for #TheSignatureCollection from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/8dyPpN037N
— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) August 23, 2017
Why we care: On one hand, this could be the 867th sign of the apocalypse. But on the other, it’s a fun hi-lo collaboration that will at least get people talking. Who wouldn’t want to eat a burger out of a box that belongs in Donald Trump’s apartment?
“I drew inspiration from my fashion creations and iconic embellished red-carpet dresses. This was translated into a gold, baroque, crystal-encrusted box, which is the perfect packaging for the luxury McDonald’s collection,” Macdonald told WWD, presumably with a straight face.JB