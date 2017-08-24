How One Lucky Man Escaped From Hipster Hell Thanks To Australian Burger King

What: A new ad from Hungry Jack’s (what Burger King calls itself Down Under) that shows one man’s escape from the hipster matrix.

Who: Hungry Jack’s, Clemenger BBDO Sydney

Why we care: Remember the part in The Matrix, where Morpheus explains to Neo just what the matrix is, and how all humanity is trapped within it? This is like the burger version of that.

Hungry Jack’s taps into our foodie insecurity, that the Instagrammable eating experience we’ve so carefully constructed is but a sham. Do we want art or do we want a baconator? Is that my phone ringing?