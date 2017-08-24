WOW air is bringing its super cheap flights to four more American cities

It’s about to get a little easier to reenact the ice lake scenes from Game of Thrones thanks to more cheap flights to Iceland. WOW air is expanding to four new cities in the United States, and while their flights won’t be faster than one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, they will offer direct service to Reykjavik from Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, and Cincinnati —an expansion that will give it a total of 12 U.S. destinations, USA Today reports.

WOW’s new routes will launch this spring, with one-way fares to Iceland starting at $99.99 from all four cities. With fares that cheap, you’ll have plenty of money left over to spend at IKEA on your Jon Snow cosplay. If you want to continue your Game of Thrones tour, for $149, WOW will let you stop over in Iceland on your way to, say, Dorne (that’s Seville, Spain) or even King’s Landing (aka Croatia).