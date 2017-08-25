From Brain Training To Being Useful In Meetings: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned what brain training techniques are backed by science (and which aren’t), how to wind down your mind for a good night’s sleep, and one simple trick to make yourself more useful in every meeting.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 21:

1. This Is What Your Overactive Brain Needs To Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Stop scrolling through Instagram before bed. That bad habit primes your brain to stay up–but it’s not the only thing that does. What you eat and drink before you snooze can also have a huge impact on your sleep quality. Among them: winding down with a glass of wine might feel relaxing, but you’ll probably find yourself tossing and turning and waking up several hours later.

2. This Is The Only Type Of Brain Training That Works, According To Science

There’s no dearth of brain training exercises out there, but not all of them actually optimize your cognitive abilities. This week Fast Company‘s Michael Grothaus spoke to scientists to find out which ones work and why. Here’s why changes of scenery and new surroundings really can make a difference, among other things.