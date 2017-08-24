This trailer confirms “American Horror Story” has more to do with the election than a Trump mask

There had been rumors circulating for a while that the new season of American Horror Story, an anthology that resets every year, would have something to do with the 2016 election. Earlier this week, the creators revealed the opening credits for the new season online, and, lo and behold, a Trump mask figured prominently in the proceedings. But a Trump mask could mean anything, right? Perhaps it was some kind of dodge. Well, now that an official trailer for the season has dropped, the matter is resolved. The new season will definitely take place around the time of last year’s election and its aftermath, in Michigan. In the opening moments of the trailer, we see series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters having opposite reactions to the election results, which break down along gender lines, but are equal in intensity. Everything afterward is a hodgepodge of spooky imagery viewers will have to interpret themselves.
