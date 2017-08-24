Disney is using a Pokémon Go-like AR treasure hunt to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Called “Find the Force,” the marketing campaign begins on Friday, September 1 (aka “Force Friday”), and will last three days, reports Bloomberg. To take place in the treasure hunt, you’ll need to download a Pokémon Go-like Star Wars augmented reality app and visit various retail locations that sell Star Wars merchandise. Use the app to scan special logos on cut-out figures in stores to unlock character-based collectibles. If you post your finds on social media, you’ll be eligible to win Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere tickets and other prizes. The treasure hunt will take place in over 20,000 stores in 30 countries. May the Force be with you on your AR hunt.
