Self-driving carmakers are determined to confound border patrol

A self-driving car is about to make a run for the border. The trip isn’t just to confuse the agents working the border between the U.S. and Canada, but to test autonomous cars on what is expected to be a very popular route. As Engadget reports, automotive suppliers Continental and Magna are working together to send self-driving vehicles between factories in southern Michigan across the Canadian border to Sarnia, Ontario. They’ll freak out agents at both the tunnel that connects Detroit and Windsor, as well as the Blue Water Bridge that leads to Sarnia. While the technology is already pretty well-tested, a border crossing presents new challenges, like how to deal with changing road conditions or what to do when your border agent gets scared and hides in the booth after realizing no one is driving the truck. Hopefully it will look like those fast food drive-through pranks, but with more Homeland Security.