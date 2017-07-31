Edward Snowden on Vladimir Putin’s VPN ban: It’s a “violation of human rights”

Famed whistleblower Ed Snowden posted a series of tweets yesterday decrying new internet censorship rules in Russia and criticizing mainstream media outlets for not giving the issue more attention. Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a law that will ban virtual private networks, or VPNs, forcing internet providers to block websites that use them and effectively preventing Russians from seeing swaths of the internet. Snowden, who has over 3 million Twitter followers, implied that the story is more critical than Russia’s recent expulsion of 700-plus U.S. diplomats.