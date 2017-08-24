Sallie Krawcheck’s investment platform for women, Ellevest, just hired its first CMO

Ellevest , the digital investment platform for women founded by Sallie Krawcheck, a former CEO of both Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney, just brought on its first chief marketing officer. Lisa Stone, the cofounder and former CEO of BlogHer –a community for women bloggers– joins an executive team that already includes five women .

“She gets it: Helping women grow our wealth is the key to our ability to lead the lives we want,” Krawcheck said in a statement. “Lisa’s success in creating platforms where millions of women have learned and grown together will be key to the next stages of Ellevest’s growth.”

Stone and Krawcheck are both alumni of Fast Company’s Most Creative People. In her new role, Stone will shape Ellevest’s marketing strategy with an eye toward customer acquisition and engagement. Since its launch last year, Ellevest’s goal has been to help close the gender investment gap by making investing more accessible and equitable for women. With Stone onboard and a new reported cash infusion of $32.5 million, it sounds like Krawcheck and company are on the right track.PM