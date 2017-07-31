Discovery and Scripps have a sizzle reel to convince you that giant media mergers are great

Discovery Communications said this morning that it is scooping up Scripps Networks Interactive in a deal worth about $11.9 billion. The move will bring Scripps properties like HGTV and the Food Network under the same roof as the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet .

In case you’ve been feeling uneasy about the rash of media mergers taking place lately, the two companies are here to allay your anxiety with a short video presentation about how everything is okay. The video opens with some schmaltzy music over a gorgeous shot of a golden beach sunset. It proceeds to retell the exalted histories of the two companies, only to go on to explain that the merger will create a massive entity of 50 brands, in 220 companies, with 8,000 hours of original content and counting. On Twitter, analyst Rich Greenfield called it a “sizzle reel.” That’s as good a definition as anything. Read more about the merger on Bloomberg.