It’s terrifying how easy it is to hack some voting machines

As we reported last week, hackers at the Voter Hacking Village at Defcon in Las Vegas got access to 30 voting machines this weekend to look for exploits for how the machines could be hacked. Unfortunately, the exploits were both numerous and easy to hack, reports CNet. One hacker used a Windows XP exploit from 2003 to take control of a voting machine via a Wi-Fi network, allowing him to change the vote tally remotely.