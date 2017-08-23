Dave Davies says Instagram banned him for impersonating Dave Davies

For the last few hours, Dave Davies, a founding member of legendary rock band the Kinks, has been engaged in a one-man war with Instagram.

His account has apparently disappeared from Instagram. Based on the screenshots he is posting on his verified Twitter account, it seems that Instagram thinks he’s impersonating himself—or someone. (Admittedly, his brother Ray is much more well-known.) Davies has taken to Twitter to address the kerfuffle via a hashtag, tag-filled, tweet storm. He also posted a video on YouTube hoping his face will be enough to prove he is, in fact, Dave Davies of the Kinks, and conscripted fans into the struggle. Davies tweeted that all of his tour photos have been lost.

We’ve reached out to Instagram for comment. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

