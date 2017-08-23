The National Park Service is now giving 360 tours of lesser-known parks

If you never leave your desk, don’t worry. You can fake a vacation with the help of the National Park Service. They just posted a 360 tour of one of their lesser-known parks, and the tour is comprehensive enough to let you get away with pretending you’ve been there .

The Parks 101 series focuses on exploring the lesser-known stories of national park sites to celebrate the National Park’s 101st birthday. In the video, Hamilton actor, Moana recording artist, and Parks 101 ambassador Jordan Fisher leads you on a 360 tour of Channel Islands National Park. The park sits a few miles off the shore of Santa Barbara, California, and its five ecologically rich islands are only accessible via boat or plane. And once you’ve virtually arrived, you may never want to leave. There’s a 1932 lighthouse, dazzling views from Inspiration Point, sea caves for scuba diving, Torrey pines, and thousands of seals. But you know all that because you’ve been there, (nudge, nudge, wink, wink) right ?

ML