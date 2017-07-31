advertisement
The city of Honolulu will now fine you if you use your phone while crossing the street

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The city is the first big U.S. city to pass a law making it illegal to use your phone while crossing the street, reports Engadget. From October 25th, pedestrian violators will be fined between $15–$99 if they are caught even looking at their smartphone while crossing a street. Over 1,000 people a year are reportedly injured at pedestrian crossings because they are looking at their smartphones. But there will be one exception to the law: You’re allowed to still use your phone while crossing a street if you’re calling 911.

