The city of Honolulu will now fine you if you use your phone while crossing the street

The city is the first big U.S. city to pass a law making it illegal to use your phone while crossing the street, reports Engadget. From October 25th, pedestrian violators will be fined between $15–$99 if they are caught even looking at their smartphone while crossing a street. Over 1,000 people a year are reportedly injured at pedestrian crossings because they are looking at their smartphones. But there will be one exception to the law: You’re allowed to still use your phone while crossing a street if you’re calling 911.