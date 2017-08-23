Americans slept worse than usual after the eclipse

Watching the sun slowly get swallowed up by the moon may have been fun, but it seems to have had an adverse impact on our sleep. According to data from Eight, a mattress brand that tracks the sleep data of more than 10,000 people with its app-connected mattresses, Americans slept poorly on Monday night. On average, Americans went to sleep an hour and 23 minutes later than usual. They also tossed and turned 32% more than on the previous 90 days.