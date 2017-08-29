A Field Guide To Truly Audacious Philanthropy

About 80% of the world’s richest philanthropic claim to want to invest in social change, but only 20% do. That well-documented fact dubbed the “ aspiration gap ” stems from the fact that tackling complex societal issues is far trickier than, say, just donating huge sums to your alma mater or building a new museum wing.

Big complex investments also take time to pay off. In fact, an analysis of 15 major societal changes–from the advent and widespread adoption of CPR to establishing marriage equality–shows that 90% of those efforts took over 20 years of continuous effort to develop, according to Bridgespan, a nonprofit consultancy.

They were also complex: 80% of those ventures required changes to government funding or policies along the way, while 75% involved coordination across numerous industries. And price? The majority also cost $10 million or more. To incentivize major philanthropic funders to keep at it, Bridgespan researchers have developed a “framework for audacious philanthropy,” which was just published in Harvard Business Review.

According to the HBR report, mega-charitable efforts that succeed tend to do 5 main things: Build a shared understanding of the problem and its ecosystem; Create emotionally compelling winnable milestones; Design for massive scale; Drive (don’t assume) demand; Embrace course correction. Any group chasing the next big social good gain should be thinking about these elements as a necessary checklist; the best movements have included all of them, ensuring their massive amount of time and money was being well spent. Bridgespan offers a trove of additional research here.

Build A Shared Understanding Of The Problem And Its Ecosystem

Take the fight to cut the smoking rate: Over at least five decades, the American Cancer Society allied with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to first study how exactly tobacco use was harmful, and then make the habit less appealing by regulating advertising, upping taxes, and limiting where people could smoke and where cigarettes were bought and sold. As a result, smoking rates have dropped from 42% to around 15% today.

Create Emotionally Compelling Winnable Milestones

The battle for marriage equality, in particular, is a good demonstration of how messaging matters: LGBT equality groups used polls and focus groups to figure out their core mantra “love is love”–it worked better than advocating for equal tax breaks–and began a state-by-state battle to shift public perception with each place a milestone toward federal inclusion.