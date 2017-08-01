These are some of the companies sued the most by employees

With the Trump administration’s double blow to LGBT employee rights in and out of government, and with sexual harassment charges galloping through the tech industry, a new set of data from legal analytics firm Lex Machina offers a broader perspective on employee lawsuits. Despite the recent attention on Silicon Valley, no tech firms rank among the most-sued companies, according to their data on discrimination, harassment, and retaliation lawsuits filed from January 2009 to July 2017.

Many of the most-sued firms for the time period are mega-corp household names, including AT&T, Bank of America, CVS, FedEx, Home Depot, United Airlines, Walmart, and Walgreens. The most-sued government bodies include the U.S. Postal Service and the cities of New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The data indicates that only a small fraction of claims by employees end up in court, and an even tinier fraction—just 1% of the total initial claims—result in success for the plaintiff at trial. Most cases are settled out of court.

[Photo: Flickr user lewisha1990]