This Grocery Store Cleared Its Shelves Of Foreign Foods To Make A Statement About Racism

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

The incendiary rhetoric surrounding refugees and immigrants has drawn deep divisions among citizens and politicians worldwide. A wide range of companies like Airbnb, Starbucks, Tecate have issued supportive campaigns and policies, and now one of Germany’s biggest supermarket corporations Edeka has something to say–or pull, rather.

A chain in Hamburg recently yanked all foreign food items from its shelves for a day in an effort to show how limiting xenophobia can be. In place of Spanish tomatoes, French cheeses, Greek olives, etc. were signs with messages reading “Without diversity, this shelf is rather boring” or “Our selection knows borders today.”

Edeka could’ve made a heartwarming ad or issued a powerful statement via social, but this tangible demonstration is far more remarkable–least of all for the hit in profits that chain must have lost that day because those are some very bare shelves.

