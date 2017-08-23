- 08.23.17
- 11:23 am
Since Americans Don’t Take Enough Vacation, JetBlue Made Office Souvenirs
What: JetBlue created a collection of office souvenirs to cheekily remind us all to take more time off.
Who: JetBlue, MullenLowe
Why we care: Americans don’t take enough vacation. More than half (54%) of U.S. workers are leaving paid time off on the table. Not only is it costing the country an overall economic impact of up to $236 billion, it also makes for terrible souvenirs.
JetBlue decided to prove the latter to us with a new collection of completely underwhelming office souvenirs to illustrate the difference between using your paid time off and not. Why get a fun mug to mark your fun trip to Miami when you could have one that says, “Remember that thing I said in that meeting?”
We all know what Michael Scott would think of this.JB