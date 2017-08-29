3 Times It’s Worth Burning A Bridge In Your Career

There is certain career advice that just about everyone seems to take as gospel. Always pay your dues, don’t be too picky about your first job, and keep your options open when you start out. The merits of these types of advice have been questioned, debated, and in some cases–even debunked. But there’s one piece of advice that seems to stick: “Whatever you do, avoid burning bridges!”

But is this still good advice to follow? After all, we live in a time where job-hopping isn’t considered to be too much of a stigma, and where career changes are commonplace. Not to mention, technology has forced many industries to undergo rapid transformations, which means that layoffs and restructuring are also pretty common among companies. According to HR professional and career strategist Dorianne St Fleur, this advice isn’t always applicable to the modern workplace. She tells Fast Company, “Most of it stems from the way the workforce used to be. The market…we have now, where people can jump around, and they do jump around, it’s not really looked down upon anymore. I don’t think the advice is keeping up with the way the workforce works.” St Fleur’s own experience shaped her outlook on burning bridges. “By nature, I’m a rules follower.” So early on in her career, she largely stuck to this advice. But she found herself laid off in 2011. “I know we’re at-will employees here in the U.S., but seeing it at work where you go in to work one day, and literally the next day you don’t have a job, I realized I needed to look out for myself and my career, because these companies look out for their bottom line.” Related: What You Should Do After Getting Fired St Fleur began to understand the flaw in the advice that you should avoid to burn a bridge at all cost. Of course, it’s never okay to do anything with malicious intent, and you should always strive to be as professional and as transparent as possible, she asserts. But sometimes, ruffling a few feathers is what it takes to move forward in your career. Here are three instances where it may be worth burning a bridge: 1. You Are Experiencing Harassment, Or The Job Has A Negative Impact On Your Health “If your health and well-being are in danger, it doesn’t matter if you’re burning bridges,” St. Fleur says. In the ideal world, individuals who are mistreated at work should be able to report their experience, and have the company take appropriate actions. Unfortunately–as we’ve learned from the experiences of several women in tech this year–many times companies don’t do so. This leaves the employee with a choice of putting up with the abuse, or leaving the company and potentially burning some bridges in the process.

