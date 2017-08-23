- 08.23.17
- 11:01 am
- platform wars
Google Home can’t shop on Amazon, so it’s working with Walmart instead
Shopping by voice is getting a bit easier on the Google Home connected speaker through a partnership with Walmart. The world’s largest retailer will start shipping items through the Google Express delivery service in late September, which in turn will allow Google Home users to buy Walmart products with voice commands. Connecting a Walmart account will also provide personalized shopping recommendations, along with the ability to replenish previously ordered products. Google Express already works with Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Kohl’s, PetSmart, Staples, Target, Toys R Us, and Walgreens, TechCrunch notes.
Google is also dropping its $95-per-year membership fee from Express, and will ship for free in three days or less when an order meets the store’s minimum purchase requirement. (That’s $35 for Walmart.)
Of course, shopping is already a key feature of Amazon’s rival Echo speaker, which ties into Amazon Prime to deliver many items for free. Google’s speaker seems unlikely to work with Amazon anytime soon, so a broad coalition with other retailers like Walmart will have to suffice.JN