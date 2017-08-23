Google Home can’t shop on Amazon, so it’s working with Walmart instead

Shopping by voice is getting a bit easier on the Google Home connected speaker through a partnership with Walmart. The world’s largest retailer will start shipping items through the Google Express delivery service in late September , which in turn will allow Google Home users to buy Walmart products with voice commands. Connecting a Walmart account will also provide personalized shopping recommendations, along with the ability to replenish previously ordered products. Google Express already works with Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Kohl’s, PetSmart, Staples, Target, Toys R Us, and Walgreens, TechCrunch notes .

Google is also dropping its $95-per-year membership fee from Express, and will ship for free in three days or less when an order meets the store’s minimum purchase requirement. (That’s $35 for Walmart.)

Of course, shopping is already a key feature of Amazon’s rival Echo speaker, which ties into Amazon Prime to deliver many items for free. Google’s speaker seems unlikely to work with Amazon anytime soon, so a broad coalition with other retailers like Walmart will have to suffice.