Flying food comes to Iceland with a fully operational drone delivery system

Drone technology company Flytrex just teamed up with AHA, which is basically Iceland’s version of Seamless, to bring food to hungry Reykjavikers via drone. Simply place your order for chili con carne on AHA, and soon one of Flytrex’s flying drones will drop it off at your house or office.

The service is a test run for Flytrex, which wants to use drones to make it possible for mom-and-pop shops to compete with Amazon when it comes to one-hour delivery in a way that doesn’t involve sending junior careening through the streets in his Toyota Camry. Reykjavik is just the first stop for both Flytrex and AHA. After a trial period, Flytrex and AHA hope to start delivering packages along multiple routes and directly to consumers’ backyards in Iceland, and soon the rest of the world (just like the plot of Transformers: Age of Extinction).

“We’re making delivery as instant as ordering,” said Yariv Bash, CEO and cofounder of Flytrex. “We’re excited to be working with AHA to make on-demand drone delivery a reality in Reykjavik, and soon around the world.”ML