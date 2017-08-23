Thanks to Apple’s augmented reality tech you may never have to apply lipstick in-store again

The days of spreading a smear of lipstick on your skin in department stores to see if it matches your tone or desired look may soon be over, thanks to Apple’s ARKit framework that allows developers to access iOS 11’s powerful augmented reality tools in the upcoming OS. A developer called ModiFace, which creates augmented reality apps for the beauty industry, showed off its virtual lipstick application program running on an iPhone, reports 9to5Mac. The result is nothing short of jaw-dropping, showing people what certain shades of lipstick would look like on them. Apple’s tracking tech is so good, the augmented reality lipstick stays in place even when the user turns their head. You can check it out in the video below.