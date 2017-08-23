YouTube “made wrong call” on removing videos of the conflict in Syria

YouTube’s automatic system designed to identify extremist content mistakenly flagged thousands of videos that documented the ongoing war in Syria, reports the BBC. After the system flagged the videos, human reviewers had “mistakenly” removed them. In one such incident, the Qasioun News Agency’s channel, which documents the war in Syria, was temporarily shut down. Groups that monitor the war in Syria said YouTube’s takedown of their videos could have hurt future war crimes prosecutions as many of the videos could be used for evidence.MG