Apple is developing an autonomous shuttle bus

The bus is being designed to shuttle its employees from one campus building to the next, reports the New York Times. The new shuttle bus program is called PAIL, which stands for “Palo Alto to Infinite Loop,” which is the route the autonomous shuttle bus will run. Apple isn’t expected to be making the vehicle itself. Instead, it will use a shuttle bus made by an existing car manufacturer and will outfit it with its own in-house self-driving car tech. The Times says the PAIL program is what is left of Apple’s once-grand autonomous car ambitions.