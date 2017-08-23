Walmart and Google are teaming up to take on Amazon in the voice shopping market

The brick-and-mortar retail giant and the search giant are launching the ability for users of Google’s voice-controlled Assistant platform to order hundreds of thousands of Walmart items simply by speaking, reports Reuters. The move is designed to take on Amazon, the internet e-commerce giant that also dominates the U.S. voice-controlled device industry with a 72% market share thanks to its Echo range of smart speakers. The Google-Walmart joint venture will begin rolling out in September.MG