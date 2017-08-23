After six decades, the Village Voice is stopping its print edition, going digital only

“My family has been in the newspaper business for more than 200 years. I first read The Village Voice in print as a student in the 1970s–that was how I first encountered it and how it became as important to me as it did. But the most powerful thing about the Voice wasn’t that it was printed on newsprint or that it came out every week. It was that The Village Voice was alive, and that it changed in step with and reflected the times and the ever-evolving world around it. I want The Village Voice brand to represent that for a new generation of people—and for generations to come.”