Congress is trying to ensure Trump can’t create a U.S.-Russia cyber unit by himself

A bill is advancing through Congress that would make it illegal for the president to unilaterally create a U.S.-Russia cyber unit without notifying Congress, reports Reuters. In July, Trump tweeted that he and Russian president Vladimir Putin had personally discussed creating “an impenetrable Cyber Security unit”–a thought that scared the heck out of practically everyone in Congress. If the bill passes, the Trump administration would be legally required to inform Congress what intelligence would be shared with Russia and also describe how counterintelligence concerns would be addressed.