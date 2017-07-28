Trump boots Priebus, the shortest-serving chief of staff in White House history

Yesterday, the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza wrote about a stupefying, expletive-filled rant Anthony Scaramucci unleashed over the phone on Wednesday night about the White House chief of staff. Included was this tidbit:

“Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

Well, President Trump tweeted this afternoon that he’s picked a new chief of staff: his Homeland Security secretary, John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general and the former commander of the U.S. Southern Command. Priebus “resigned privately yesterday,” he told a Wall Street Journal reporter, making him, according to the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, the shortest-serving chief of staff in White House history, dating back to when President Harry Truman created the role.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

At Thursday’s press briefing, a reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the strained relationship between Priebus and Scaramucci, who had, among other things, implied that Priebus was the White House “leaker.” The press secretary explained the tensions between the two rivals as “healthy competition.” And, she added, “with that competition, you usually get the best results. The president likes that competition. He encourages it.”