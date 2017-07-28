advertisement
Trump boots Priebus, the shortest-serving chief of staff in White House history

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Yesterday, the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza wrote about a stupefying, expletive-filled rant Anthony Scaramucci unleashed over the phone on Wednesday night about the White House chief of staff. Included was this tidbit: 

“Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.” 

Well, President Trump tweeted this afternoon that he’s picked a new chief of staff: his Homeland Security secretary, John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general and the former commander of the U.S. Southern Command. Priebus “resigned privately yesterday,” he told a Wall Street Journal reporter, making him, according to the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, the shortest-serving chief of staff in White House history, dating back to when President Harry Truman created the role.

At Thursday’s press briefing, a reporter asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the strained relationship between Priebus and Scaramucci, who had, among other things, implied that Priebus was the White House “leaker.” The press secretary explained the tensions between the two rivals as “healthy competition.” And, she added, “with that competition, you usually get the best results. The president likes that competition. He encourages it.” 

