Air New Zealand Is Coming After Americans With A Talking, Flying Kiwi

Air New Zealand has a thing or two to teach Americans. First and foremost: that a kiwi is a type of bird, it’s not extinct, and despite being flightless, it is capable of flying perfectly well—at least when strapped into one of Air New Zealand’s coach seats.

In the plucky airline’s first global brand campaign aimed at U.S. and Canadian residents—starring a talking kiwi named Pete who is voiced by Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill—Air New Zealand will teach travelers all about the wonders of the kiwi bird and encourage them to follow their dreams to New Zealand (hopefully, on a certain airline).

The campaign is part of a concerted push for a growing number of American visitors. “Air New Zealand is probably the premium airline that you’ve probably never heard of living in America,” says Air New Zealand’s CEO, Christopher Luxon. “I would argue it’s the most successful airline in the world, by commercial results, customer results, and cultural results.” Some numbers may back him up: In 2016, Air New Zealand posted record profits of $663 million (which it shared with its staff in the form of bonuses) and the airline has been named Airline of the Year for the last four years in a row by the review website AirlineRatings.com.

Luxon says the entire company is built around innovations aimed at helping make flying better, faster, and more comfortable. “We are very, very consumer-led,” says Luxon, and that goes back to the company’s roots. Case in point, he says: hot water. “We were the very first airline in the world to actually boil water in flight,” says Luxon. “Believe it or not, back in the day they thought that you could not actually boil water at altitude and obviously we proved that wrong and in 1940 we started it on our services.”

These days, Air New Zealand’s innovations have moved far past tea service. They have biometric bag drops, created a service to remind customers when their passport is about to expire, made a fully reclining couch in economy class, and have started to 3D-print components for their planes, so if something like a tray or a seat breaks, they don’t have to ground the entire plane for repairs. “When we have a fault with a tray, we can replace it immediately,” explains Luxon.

In the words of the greatest informercial pitchman ever, but wait, there’s more: They were the first airline to make safety videos customers actually wanted to watch (their corporate YouTube channel is almost binge-worthy); they brought barista-quality coffee to their lounges and an app that will order it for you when you walk into one; they tried outfitting their flight attendants with HoloLenses; and they introduced an “Airband” that tracks unaccompanied minors on their journey, and sends texts to parents anxiously following along at home (they won an award for that one). Just this week, they introduced robot airport staff to help customers check in at the Sydney Airport.

“It’s been really good for our business,” says Luxon. “Our customers actually come back and they say we’re very happy to pay for that service because we really valued it.”