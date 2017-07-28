After “Take On Me,” here are 5 music videos we’d like to see get the AR treatment

Trixi Studios just used augmented reality for a modern take on the classic 1980s music video “Take on Me” by A-ha. The video was shot on an iPhone using Apple ‘s upcoming ARKit tools and, as you can see in the video below, the results are pretty incredible:

Thanks to augmented reality, music fans can join in the fun, passing into the brave new world where everything is half-sketch and half-reality—no magic portal via a comic book page required. It’s mesmerizing for music fans and it got us thinking about a few other throwback videos we would like to get the augmented reality treatment. Here are a few suggestions:

Paula Abdul, “Opposites Attract”

Michael Jackson, “Beat It”

Weird Al Yankovic, “Eat It”

Dire Straits, “Money for Nothing”

Kanye West, “Heartless”